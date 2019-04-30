Bayern Munich blow chance to extend lead

Bayern Munich stumbled to a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Nuremberg yesterday morning (Singapore time) to leave the Bundesliga title race wide open with three games left in the season.

Serge Gnabry rescued a point for Bayern with a 75th minute volley after the hosts, who also missed a last-minute penalty, took an unexpected lead after the break through Matheus Pereira.

The result leaves Bayern top on 71 points with Borussia Dortmund closely behind on 69 after Saturday's 4-2 home loss to Schalke 04 in the Ruhr Derby.

A win in the Bavarian Derby could have potentially secured Bayern the title as early as next week and put them four points ahead of their title rivals as they chase a league and cup double.