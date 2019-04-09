Bayern Munich CEO Rummenigge: No job safety for Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has warned coach Niko Kovac that he is not safe from the sack, despite Bayern's 5-0 victory over title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

"Nobody has a job guarantee at Bayern, that is a guiding principle at the club," said Rummenigge, who admitted that Kovac's task is not an easy one.

"It has been an incredible 10 years, we have won doubles and Jupp Heynckes won the Treble," he said.