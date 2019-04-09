Football

Bayern Munich CEO Rummenigge: No job safety for Niko Kovac

Apr 09, 2019 06:00 am

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has warned coach Niko Kovac that he is not safe from the sack, despite Bayern's 5-0 victory over title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

"Nobody has a job guarantee at Bayern, that is a guiding principle at the club," said Rummenigge, who admitted that Kovac's task is not an easy one.

"It has been an incredible 10 years, we have won doubles and Jupp Heynckes won the Treble," he said.

"Those are enormous shoes which Niko has to fill. It's not easy, especially for a young coach like him." - AFP

