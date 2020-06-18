Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick aims for Treble after winning league

When Bayern Munich's bosses named Hansi Flick as interim coach to replace the sacked Niko Kovac in November, no one believed he was heading for a record-breaking season and a shot at the Treble.

However, the 55-year-old former Bayern midfielder has taken his debut season by storm and won his first piece of silverware when the Munich side beat Werder Bremen 1-0 away yesterday morning (Singapore time) to secure their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.

He becomes only the third Bayern coach to have also won the title as a club player, joining Franz Beckenbauer and Kovac.

With the German Cup and Champions League still up for grabs, more trophies could follow.

"Since Hansi Flick took over the team, we are playing attractive and successful football," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

"We can only pay him and the team a big compliment."

Said Flick after the team celebrated their triumph in front of empty stands: "We have now taken the first step and reached our big goal. But we also have the Cup in our sights and then obviously the Champions League games..."

They face Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final on July 4 and host Chelsea in the Round of 16, second leg of the Champions League, having won the first leg 3-0.

Two tweaks proved essential for Flick. He reinstalled Thomas Mueller in his favourite role behind the strikers and the 30-year-old delivered in style, racking up 20 assists - mostly for top scorer Robert Lewandowski who bagged the winner against Bremen.