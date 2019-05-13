Bayern Munich have it all to lose, says Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke

(From left) David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski missed the chance to help Bayern Munich seal the Bundesliga title on Saturday after a goalless draw with RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has said that the pressure is now on league leaders Bayern Munich after his side bounced back in the Bundesliga title race on Saturday.

Bayern missed the chance to wrap up a record-extending seventh successive title when they were held to a 0-0 draw at RB Leipzig, while Dortmund beat Fortuna Duesseldorf 3-2 to keep themselves in the running until the final round of games this weekend.

"We have given the Bundesliga a final on the last day," said Watzke.

"We have been under brutal pressure, but now the pressure is heading south. Bayern have it all to lose, we can only win."

Having held a nine-point lead at the top of the table in December, Dortmund looked down and out after they slipped four points behind Bayern last weekend.

Yet they battled their way through a nervous game against Duesseldorf to haul themselves back into the race.

Coach Lucien Favre told Sky Sports: "We need to control the game better towards the end and stay calmer."

Dortmund, who are on 73 points, must now beat Favre's former club Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday and hope that Bayern, who have 75 points, slip up at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

"We have to give everything to win in Gladbach," said Favre, who said his team still needed "a miracle" to snatch the title.

Bayern, meanwhile, were left to rue a missed opportunity after they were held in Leipzig.

They came within inches of securing the title on Saturday.

Leon Goretzka's second-half goal was ruled out after VAR ruled that Robert Lewandowski's foot was in an offside position.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness called the offside decision "a joke", but CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that Bayern were happy with a point.

"We would rather have won the title today, but the result does not put us in a worse position," he told Sky Sports.

"In Frankfurt, we face a team who have had a very good season, but we have a good chance to win the championship."

HOME TURF

Bayern have the chance to be crowned champions at the Allianz Arena for the first time ever this Saturday.

The Munich giants have not secured the title on home turf since 2000, despite having won 12 Bundesliga crowns since then.

"We want to win this thing next week," said Bayern's Thomas Mueller.