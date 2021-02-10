Bayern Munich looking for sixth trophy in under nine months

Bayern Munich's quest for the Club World Cup title - their sixth trophy in less than nine months - would crown a historic run for the German powerhouse, top scorer Robert Lewandowski said yesterday.

Bayern will meet Mexican side Tigres in the final on Friday morning (Singapore time) after Egyptian side Al Ahly, the African Champions League winners, take on Brazil's Palmeiras in the third-place play-off.

Lewandowski scored both goals in their 2-0 win over Al Ahly yesterday morning.

Tigres stunned Palmeiras 1-0 to book their spot in the final.

"The title at the Club World Cup would be the cherry on top," the Poland striker told a virtual news conference.

"We can write history but it is also a big challenge. When you are that close to a title, then you want to win it."

Bayern won the domestic double as well as the Champions League in 2020, along with the German and European Super Cup crowns.

They are also top of the Bundesliga, seven points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig.