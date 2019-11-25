Bayern Munich move to third with 4-0 rout of Duesseldorf

Bayern Munich closed the gap at the top of the Bundesliga to just a point with a 4-0 romp at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday as leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach suffered a 2-0 defeat by Union Berlin.

Bayern's interim coach Hansi Flick enjoyed his third straight win since Niko Kovac was sacked earlier this month as the Bavarian side stayed third in the table.

Bayern won with goals by Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Benjamin Pavard and Corentin Tolisso.

Despite rumours linking ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino to the Bayern vacancy, Flick has been told he will be in charge until at least Christmas.

"I can imagine a lot, but there's still a long way to go," Flick replied when asked if he could imagine being made the permanent coach.

"It will be like that until Christmas and I'm just trying to do my job well."