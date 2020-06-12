Bayern Munich primed for eighth Bundesliga title in a row

Bayern Munich could cap off a memorable season with their eighth straight Bundesliga title on Sunday morning (Singapore time). Should they wrap it up with a home win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, the plaudits would go to coach Hansi Flick, who turned their campaign around.

Bayern are on 70 points, seven clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who travel to Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday. Should Bayern win and Dortmund lose, then the Bavarian side would have an unassailable lead of 10 points with three games left.

It is a far cry from where they were last November when 55-year-old Flick was promoted from assistant coach to replace Niko Kovac, who was sacked with the team struggling for form after dropping to fourth in the table.

Flick instantly instilled confidence in the insecure backline, while also drawing on the experience of forward Thomas Mueller, who had been out of favour under Kovac.

Last week, Mueller broke the Bundesliga's all-time assist record after taking his tally to 20 against Bayer Leverkusen.