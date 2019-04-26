Bayern Munich reach German Cup final
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 3-2 with two goals from Robert Lewandowski yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the German Cup final for the second straight year.
The Bavarian side, who also beat Werder in the league last week, will face RB Leipzig in the final on May 25.
Bayern's Croatian coach Niko Kovac, who led Eintracht Frankfurt to victory over his current employers in last year's final, can become the first coach to win the German Cup in consecutive years with different teams. - REUTERS
