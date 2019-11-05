Bayern Munich sack Niko Kovac, linked to Ralf Rangnick

Niko Kovac was sacked by Bayern Munich following their 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt - their worst Bundesliga defeat in a decade.

The "mutual decision" was taken following talks with club president Uli Hoeness, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and Kovac himself.

"The performances of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action," said Rummenigge.

"We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, particularly for last season's double win."

Assistant coach Hansi Flick will take charge for their Champions League match against Olympiakos tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and Sunday morning's match against Borussia Dortmund, until further notice.

The former Croatia international, 48, said it was the right move for the side who are fourth in the table.

"I think this is the correct decision for the club at this time," he said. "I would like to thank FC Bayern for these past 18 months. During that time, our team won the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the very best."