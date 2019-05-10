Bayern Munich set for seventh title in a row

Bayern Munich are 90 minutes away from securing a record-extending seventh straight Bundesliga crown tomorrow, snatching the title away from Borussia Dortmund with a game to spare.

The Bavarians, nine points behind then-leaders Dortmund at the end of year, will clinch the title if they win at RB Leipzig, having opened up a four-point lead following consecutive slip-ups by their title rivals in the past weeks.

They will also be crowned champions if they get the same result as Dortmund, who face Fortuna Duesseldorf without their suspended captain Marco Reus.

"We are convinced that we will be the champions," said Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, who has set up 12 goals for his teammates.

It will also be a personal success for coach Niko Kovac, whose team's early-season dip in form almost cost him his job in his first year in Munich.