Bayern Munich sign defender Lucas Hernandez for record $122m

Atletico Madrid and France defender Lucas Hernandez will join Bayern Munich for 80 million euros (S$122m) this summer, the German club announced yesterday.

The 23-year-old World Cup winner will sign a five-year contract starting on July 1, Bayern said in a statement.

The fee makes him the most expensive signing in Bayern's history, almost doubling the sum paid for Corentin Tolisso.

It also makes Hernandez one of the most expensive defenders in history, and one of the most expensive players signed by a German club.

"I am very happy that we have managed to sign Lucas Hernandez, who is a World Cup winner and one of the best defensive players in the world," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"Lucas can play in central defence or at left-back. He will strengthen our team and continue the tradition of fantastic French players at our club."

Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Liverpool earlier this month and club president Uli Hoeness declared that they were launching the "biggest programme of investment the club have ever seen".