Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski bags hat-trick against Schalke 04

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick to help champions Bayern Munich cruise to a 3-0 victory at Schalke 04 yesterday morning (Singapore time) for their first win in the Bundesliga this season.

The 31-year-old Poland forward grabbed his first goal with a 20th-minute penalty and added another with a superbly taken free-kick five minutes after the restart.

He completed his ninth Bundesliga hat-trick in the 75th minute to take his season tally to five goals in two league matches. - REUTERS

OTHER SELECTED RESULTS:

Leipzig 2 Frankfurt 1, Duesseldorf 1 Leverkusen 3, Mainz 1 Moenchengladbach 3