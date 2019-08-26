Football

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski bags hat-trick against Schalke 04

Aug 26, 2019 06:00 am

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick to help champions Bayern Munich cruise to a 3-0 victory at Schalke 04 yesterday morning (Singapore time) for their first win in the Bundesliga this season.

The 31-year-old Poland forward grabbed his first goal with a 20th-minute penalty and added another with a superbly taken free-kick five minutes after the restart.

He completed his ninth Bundesliga hat-trick in the 75th minute to take his season tally to five goals in two league matches. - REUTERS

OTHER SELECTED RESULTS:

Leipzig 2 Frankfurt 1, Duesseldorf 1 Leverkusen 3, Mainz 1 Moenchengladbach 3

