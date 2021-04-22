Bayern one win away from ninth straight Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich can be crowned Bundesliga champions this weekend after taking a 10-point lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 win at home to Bayer Leverkusen yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Early goals by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Joshua Kimmich helped Bayern seize control at the Allianz Arena, after second-placed RB Leipzig had earlier suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Cologne.

With just four games to go, club world champions Bayern will be guaranteed a ninth German league title in a row with a win at Mainz 05 on Saturday.

"I told the team before the game that we could take a huge step towards the title, which we have done. We want to now also win in Mainz," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

The Bundesliga trophy could be a farewell present for Flick, who wants to be released from his contract at the end of the season.

Austrian defender David Alaba is also leaving.