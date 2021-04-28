Bayern to pay Leipzig $40m to poach coach Nagelsmann: Reports

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann will take over at Bayern Munich from next season, replacing Hansi Flick, the reigning German champions announced yesterday.

Nagelsmann, who is just 33, will join Bayern on a five-year contract after Treble-winner Flick, whose relationship with the club's powerful sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has deteriorated over transfer policy, asked to be released from his contract.

According to widespread reports in Germany, Bayern will pay Leipzig up to 25 million euros (S$40.1m) for Nagelsmann, whose contract at the Red Bull-backed club was due to run until 2023.

Leipzig's head of soccer Oliver Mintzlaff said the amount paid by Bayern to poach Nagelsmann had been "extremely high".

"I am convinced that Bayern's sporting future will be a very successful one with Julian Nagelsmann," Oliver Kahn, the club's former goalkeeper who will succeed Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as Bayern chairman next year, told the club's website.