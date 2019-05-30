Bayern president Uli Hoeness: Too expensive to sign Sane

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has admitted that it will "difficult" for the club to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Germany international Sane, 23, has been recently linked with a move to Bayern after reportedly becoming unhappy at a lack of game time in Manchester.

Hoeness confirmed last weekend that Bayern were interested in Sane, but suggested yesterday that he could be too expensive for the Bundesliga champions.

"I don't have any exact figures, but it could be very difficult financially," Hoeness told Sport Bild magazine.

Several prominent figures in German football have urged Bayern to sign Sane, including national team coach Joachim Loew and former Bayern and Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus.

"If he did move to Bayern, it would be a good thing for him and for us," said Loew.