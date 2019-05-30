Bayern president Uli Hoeness: Too expensive to sign Sane
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has admitted that it will "difficult" for the club to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.
Germany international Sane, 23, has been recently linked with a move to Bayern after reportedly becoming unhappy at a lack of game time in Manchester.
Hoeness confirmed last weekend that Bayern were interested in Sane, but suggested yesterday that he could be too expensive for the Bundesliga champions.
"I don't have any exact figures, but it could be very difficult financially," Hoeness told Sport Bild magazine.
Several prominent figures in German football have urged Bayern to sign Sane, including national team coach Joachim Loew and former Bayern and Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus.
"If he did move to Bayern, it would be a good thing for him and for us," said Loew.
"I am sure that Sane will go to Bayern. When Hoeness publicly admits interest in a player, then the player usually ends up at Bayern," wrote Matthaeus in his column for Sky Sports. - AFP
AC Milan offer legend Paolo Maldini new role
AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini could be set for a new role in the club after chief executive Ivan Gazidis said yesterday he wanted to convince the former Italy defender to become technical director.
The seven-time European champions finished one point behind Inter Milan in Serie A in the battle for the fourth and final qualifying spot for the Champions League.
Gazidis said in an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport that, with the help of Maldini, they could "bring Milan back to the top".
Maldini retired in 2009 after a glittering 24-year career during which he won seven Serie A titles and five Champions League crowns. The defender was also Milan's record appearance holder with 902 matches.
The 50-year-old returned to Milan last August as their sporting strategy and development director.
"I want Maldini as the technical director. He represents the values and the culture of the club. He is ideal...," Gazidis told Gazzetta. - AFP
