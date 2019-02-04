Bayern slip to third after loss

Defending champions Bayern Munich dropped to third in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, on Saturday after crashing to a shock 3-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

Second-half goals by Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland and Lucas Alario inflicted only a fourth league defeat on Bayern this season, while Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt. Borussia Moenchengladbach leap-frogged Bayern, on goal difference, with a 2-0 win at Schalke 04.