Bayern slip to third after loss

Feb 04, 2019 06:00 am

Defending champions Bayern Munich dropped to third in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, on Saturday after crashing to a shock 3-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

Second-half goals by Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland and Lucas Alario inflicted only a fourth league defeat on Bayern this season, while Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt. Borussia Moenchengladbach leap-frogged Bayern, on goal difference, with a 2-0 win at Schalke 04.

"The only positive thing is that Dortmund didn't get three points," Bayern head coach Niko Kovac said. - AFP

Parma fight back to stun Juventus

