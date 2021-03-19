Bayern surpass Barca's mark of 18 Champions League q-finals

Holders Bayern Munich cruised through to the Champions League quarter-finals for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons, after beating Lazio 2-1 at the Allianz Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time) to secure a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Leading 4-1 from the first leg in Rome, Bayern opened the scoring through Robert Lewandowski's 33rd-minute penalty - his season's 39th goal in all competitions - to end Lazio's hopes.

The German champions took their foot off the gas before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, having replaced Lewandowski, added the second goal in the 73rd minute. Marco Parolo headed a late consolation for Lazio.

Bayern joined fellow German side Borussia Dortmund in the last eight and Lazio's exit means no Italian team will compete in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Juventus and Atalanta having also gone out at the last-16 stage.

Bayern's passage into the last eight also takes the Bavarian side past Barcelona's tally of 18 Champions League quarter-final appearances since the competition was rebranded from the European Cup.

"It was important for me that we won the game," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. "Lazio defended well but I think the win was deserved."

Alexander Nuebel replaced the ill Manuel Neuer in goal for Bayern, but with Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi surprisingly leaving the club's top scorer Ciro Immobile out, the stand-in goalkeeper was rarely rested.