Bayern target Hernandez

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez is unlikely to join the German champions this month.

Bayern, who trail Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund by six points, face Hoffenheim on Saturday morning (Singapore time) and have targeted World Cup winner Hernandez to beef up their defence in the future.

"We have had talks... whether he comes this winter is unrealistic," Salihamidzic said, with the transfer window closing on Jan 31.