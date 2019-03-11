Bayern warm up for Reds’ tie with 6-0 win

From left, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry all found the net for Bayern Munich against Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich warmed up for Thursday morning's (Singapore time) Champions League showdown against Liverpool with a "feel-good" goal spree to seize control of the Bundesliga after a 6-0 battering of Wolfsburg.

"It was a perfect day - it feels good and is good for self-confidence. I think we can definitely win," said goalscorer Joshua Kimmich, with an eye on Liverpool.

This was a polished display from Bayern in their final match before hosting Juergen Klopp's Liverpool in the last-16, return leg, following a goalless draw at Anfield.

Bayern ran riot in Munich as Robert Lewandowski led the way with two goals as Serge Gnabry, James Rodriguez, Thomas Mueller and Kimmich also found the net.

"I am very pleased," said Bayern coach Niko Kovac, with his side back on top of the Bundesliga for the first time since last September, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

"At no time were we in trouble, we could have scored more and now we are leaders - which is where we want to stay.

"We have another important game on Wednesday, that's what we want to focus on and win. Then we'll see what the future brings."

GLOOMY OUTLOOK

Liverpool's future looks bleak at the Allianz Arena as Lewandowski, who loves scoring against Wolfsburg and now has 20 goals in 17 games against them, netted twice in Munich.

"I'm pleased with how we played today, that was a good game for the Champions League," said the Polish hot-shot, who became the Bundesliga's all-time top-scoring foreigner with 197 goals.

Bayern's attack hit top gear with Rodriguez and Mueller, who had a point to prove after being dumped by Germany, on song.

Rodriguez called the shots in attacking midfield and scored their third with a brilliant strike.

Mueller gave a classy reply after being told by Germany coach Joachim Loew on Tuesday, along with Bayern teammates Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, that his international career is over.

"You saw the performance. The three (of them) delivered," added Kovac.

Kovac will have plenty of options as veteran winger Franck Ribery and midfielder Leon Goretzka both came on for the final 25 minutes to prove their fitness after injury.