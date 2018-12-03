Bayern win with Gnabry double
Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry scored twice in the 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday to secure their first victory in four Bundesliga matches.
Gnabry opened the scoring after 20 minutes but, as in the previous three league matches where Bayern scored first, they conceded, with Yuya Osako heading in the equaliser in the 33rd minute.
Gnabry, however, intercepted a Thomas Mueller cutback to score the winner five minutes into the second half as Bayern climbed to third on 24 points, nine behind leaders Borussia Dortmund who beat Freiburg 2-0. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now