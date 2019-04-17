Bayern won't spend more than $153m on a player: Hoeness

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness ruled out spending more than 100 million euros (S$153m) this summer and said he would buy French striker Kylian Mbappe "immediately" if he had the money.

Bayern are planning a major squad overhaul this summer, and have already confirmed the signings of French World Cup winners Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez.

In an interview with German news agency DPA yesterday, Hoeness admitted that he would love to sign another French World Cup winner, Paris Saint-Germain's 20-year-old star.

"I would sign Mbappe straight away, he is a top player. But we don't have the money for him," said Hoeness.

The Bayern president ruled out spending 100 million euros on a player in the summer transfer window, but suggested they may break that figure in the future.

"There definitely won't be a 100 million euro transfer this year, but I have to admit that 10 years ago, I couldn't have imagined spending 80 million," he said.

The sum of 80 million euros was what Bayern paid to sign Hernandez from Atletico Madrid, a figure nearly double that of their previous record transfer - fellow Frenchman Corentin Tolisso.