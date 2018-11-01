Bayern's Thiago out for weeks

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara will be out for several weeks after hurting his ankle in their 2-1 German Cup second-round win over amateurs SV Roedinghausen, the club said yesterday.

The Spain international, who had played in all but one of their 15 matches in all competitions this season, had to go off in the 75th minute after tearing a ligament and suffering further damage in his right ankle following a foul.