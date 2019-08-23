To beat Arsenal, Liverpool must stop Dani Ceballos: Jamie Redknapp

Midfielder Dani Ceballos was named Man of the Match on his Arsenal debut against Burnley last Saturday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes new Arsenal playmaker Dani Ceballos will be the man Reds boss Juergen Klopp will be keen to stifle when the sides meet on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

The on-loan Real Madrid midfielder was named Man of the Match on his Gunners debut against Burnley last Saturday.

Arsenal's 2-1 win ensured Unai Emery's side joined Liverpool as the only English Premier League sides with 100 per cent records after two matches.

Redknapp wrote in his Daily Mail column: "What a performance from Dani Ceballos on his full Premier League debut...

"Juergen Klopp will watch back Arsenal's win over Burnley and note they need to stop Ceballos at Anfield next week.

"That will be a great test of the 23-year-old's ability."

RAVE REVIEWS

The ex-England midfielder was not the only pundit who is raving about the Spaniard.

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie said Ceballos "was by far the best player on the pitch" against Burnley.

Another former Gunners player, defender Martin Keown, said: "It's been a few years I think since they've seen someone this talented in the Arsenal midfield, with the confidence, panache, vision and desire to get on the ball."

Former Marseille striker Tony Cascarino added: "He wore the shirt as if he was an Arsenal player from 15 years ago.

"It felt like he really wanted to show his hunger to play, and Arsenal have missed that enormously in midfield recently."

It is not just pundits who have been impressed by Ceballos, his Arsenal teammates have also been waxing lyrical.

Fellow Arsenal new boy David Luiz said that against Burnley, Ceballos "played at a different level and it was good for everybody".

Midfielder Joe Willock, 20, who has started both of Arsenal's first two matches said: "Dani's a top player.

"We see it every day in training, he's just brilliant. He's very technical...

THE ARSENAL PHILOSOPHY

"Liverpool are a good side... But we believe in what we can do and our philosophy.

"We are going to stick by that, bring the game to them and see what happens."

While Arsenal have had an impressive start to the season, thanks to the emergence of Ceballos and local lads Willock and Reiss Nelson, former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour was keen to temper expectations.

He said on talkSPORT: "I heard a few shows yesterday saying we can challenge for the league, but they're a million miles away from Man City and Liverpool at the moment, if I'm honest.

"How many Arsenal players would get into the Liverpool team?

"The most important thing is getting back into the Champions League.

"Maybe they could push a bit higher, but if they get fourth place this season, I'd be delighted."