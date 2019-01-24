Beckham buys stake in non-league Salford City

David Beckham has bought a stake in English non-league side Salford City, following in the footsteps of his former Manchester United teammates in the "Class of 92".

The 43-year-old has joined former United teammates Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt and secured a 10 per cent stake in the club.

The "Class of 92" now own 60 per cent of the club, but Singapore businessman Peter Lim remains the largest shareholder, with the remaining 40 per cent.

"It's a proud moment for me to join Peter Lim and the 'Class of 92' lads as an owner of Salford City FC," said Beckham.

"It's a really special club and a special group of people. My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways, so to be able to finally join the lads and the club today is a great feeling."