Beckham tries taiji at AIA Live in S’pore virtual event

David Beckham practises taiji with a teacher, grand master Tsu, in a virtual appearance at the AIA Live in Singapore event yesterday.

Life moves fast when you are David Beckham but the former Manchester United and England star took a bit of a breather recently when he tried his hand at taiji.

Beckham, 46, learnt about the centuries-old Chinese martial art from grand master Tsu, at the AIA Live in Singapore virtual event which was held yesterday.

"Learning about the spirituality of it from grand master Tsu and discovering more about the benefits of it was really fascinating," said the former Three Lions captain.

"I enjoyed the flow and sense of calm whilst doing it and felt great after taking part."

Those who registered for the virtual health and wellness event also witnessed a masterclass which included participants such as local musician Benjamin Kheng and local personality Andrew Marko.