Beefed-up Blues pose another threat to Liverpool: Richard Buxton

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Juergen Klopp's side will attempt to become the hunters for a third year running.

The hangover from the Reds' long-awaited English Premier League triumph denied them a chance to eclipse Manchester City's centurions, but they still finished 18 points clear of their nearest challengers.

Barring any developments over Georginio Wijnaldum's future, another summer of minimal incomings means that Klopp will again be reliant on his existing squad depth.

Takumi Minamino's adjustment to his new surroundings offers an encouraging injection of unpredictability to Anfield's established front line.

Only the potential toll of Klopp's high-intensity approach risks becoming the champions' undoing over the next eight months.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3)

Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, de Bruyne, Silva; Torres, Jesus, Sterling

If this proves to be Pep Guardiola's last ride at the Etihad Stadium, he is determined to build a team for the future rather than clinging to their past.

Lionel Messi may not have arrived but the signing of Nathan Ake, already an established Holland international and still only 25, will go some way in making amends for City's failure to plan for life after Vincent Kompany.

Ferran Torres, too, provides an added dimension in attack, although with big boots to fill following Leroy Sane's move to Bayern Munich. Supplementing Kevin de Bruyne's creativity must be as vital as the EPL Player of the Year's own output.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1)

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; van de Beek, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Bruno Fernandes' belated arrival sparked the Red Devils into life during the second half of last season and the hope is that Donny van de Beek will offer something similar.

Ajax Amsterdam's midfield dynamo might even spark some of Paul Pogba's World Cup-winning form, which has been a glaring omission since his Old Trafford homecoming in 2016.

Defensively, however, is where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his work cut out for him. Dean Henderson's loan spell at Sheffield United should have convinced the Norwegian to finally stand down David de Gea, yet the Spaniard remains in situ.

For all United's attacking impetus, it will be de Gea's failings which risk derailing their latest top-four bid.

CHELSEA (4-3-3)

Caballero; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz; Ziyech, Mount, Werner

Making up for lost time is very much the order of business at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had to cut their cloth accordingly when Fifa's transfer embargo was in effect. But, with the ban overturned, they are now fashioning a side capable of vying for the EPL title.

Adding Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech turbo-charges the FA Cup finalists' attack into one of the league's most fearsome.

Frank Lampard reshaping a porous defence, similarly, bodes well for a tilt at the title. A new goalkeeper is still a priority in this window, with Kepa Arrizabalaga now persona non grata in west London.

LEICESTER CITY (3-4-1-2)

Schmeichel; Justin, Soyuncu, Benkovic; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Perez; Iheanacho, Vardy

Overachievement seems to come naturally for the Foxes. In his first full season, Brendan Rodgers guided the former EPL champions to the cusp of a Champions League qualification place, only to falter at the final hurdle.

A sharper decline threatens the King Power Stadium if the Northern Irishman cannot match the chasing pack with some much-needed reinforcements. Ben Chilwell's departure has already weakened them while relying on an evergreen Jamie Vardy will eventually come home to roost, despite his EPL Golden Boot status.

Rodgers is unlikely to revisit the gung-ho approach that proved his undoing at Liverpool but a lack of current back-up options does not bode well.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (4-2-3-1)

Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Davies; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Alli, Son; Kane

Amazon's recent fly-on-the-wall documentary may have shown the world a different side to Jose Mourinho but little else about his on-field approach has changed.

Tough love and pragmatism remain the bedrock of the Portuguese's tactical blueprint.

Adding some overdue balance to Tottenham's squad has seen their defensive side enhanced, with Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart all joining the Lilywhites.

The cameras did little to disprove Guardiola's view that Tottenham are "the Harry Kane team" and the England captain's fortunes will again be pivotal as his side's focal point.

