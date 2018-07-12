Belgian metro operator plays French anthem after losing bet

Brussels commuters, heading to work the morning after Belgium's painful World Cup loss to France, had to endure the French football anthem piped through the city's metro.

The reason: Not only did the national team lose 1-0 in the semi-final yesterday morning (Singapore time), but also the Brussels public transport authority lost a bet with its Parisian counterpart.

Before the match, the two groups challenged each other on social media.

If Belgium won, Paris would change signs at its Saint-Lazare station to "Saint Hazard" in honour of Belgian star midfielder and captain Eden Hazard.

But after the "golden generation's" defeat in St Petersburg, Brussels instead had to "treat" travellers to the anthem "Tous Ensemble" - All together - by late French rocker Johnny Hallyday at 8 and 10 am.

At least Hallyday's father was a Belgian.