Belgium have added steel to style, says Romelu Lukaku

Belgium can play with flair and attacking style but also know how to grind out a result, striker Romelu Lukaku said after they beat Denmark 4-2 to reach the Nations League Finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Belgians have been one of Europe's form teams in recent years but, despite topping the Fifa rankings, they have sometimes looked vulnerable under pressure during matches.

But Lukaku said Belgium's attacking style was now combined with a defensive efficiency that allows them to dig themselves out of tight spots.

"We can play teams off the park but we also know how to win when it's needed even if it is not with our best style," said Lukaku.

The striker took his international goal tally to 57 in 89 appearances with a brace against the Danes.