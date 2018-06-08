Belgium rout Salah-less Egypt

Belgium hammered the final nail into Egypt's halting World Cup warm-up campaign with a 3-0 win in Brussels yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Sticking with a three-man defence, England's group-stage opponents Belgium showed more cutting edge up front than in their goalless outing at home on Saturday against Portugal.

Belgium were without centre-back Vincent Kompany, who was injured in the Portugal game, and coach Roberto Martinez slotted Laurent Ciman, who is on standby, into Kompany's No. 4 shirt and kept him on for 90 minutes.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring in the 27th minute, before Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard made it 2-0 11 minutes later.

United midfielder Marouane Fellaini completed the rout in injury time, handing Egypt, who were missing injured Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, a sixth straight game without a win.

Hazard paid tribute to Salah, hoping his former clubmate and friend will make it to Russia.

"I will support Egypt in the World Cup for him," he was quoted as saying in the Mirror.

"Egypt are so different without Salah, but they still performed well with compact lines. Their playing style is close to that of Tunisia (whom Belgium will meet in the group stage).

"I spoke with Salah after the Champions League final and sent him a message, as I said he is my friend and I want to see him in the World Cup."

Martinez was also hoping for Salah to recover in time.

"Mo Salah is an outstanding footballer, a world-class footballer," he said.

"Any team will miss his scoring threat. We all wish him a speedy recovery and we want to see him in the World Cup."