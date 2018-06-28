Belgium should play best XI

Romelu Lukaku (No. 9) and his Belgium teammates will have to avoid more cautions as, in the event of a draw, disciplinary points will decide the winners of Group G. England have two yellow cards to Belgium's three.

I know Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said he is considering resting all his outfield players for their World Cup Group G finale against England tomorrow morning (Singapore time), but I don't think he should leave out a single starter, unless they are not fit.

There has been debate in both countries about whether it might actually be better to finish second in the group and potentially avoid record World Cup winners Brazil - an equation that will be clear by this morning.

GROUP G ENGLAND BELGIUM

I have been in this situation before. I was part of Belgium's coaching set-up at the 1994 World Cup and, just like Martinez's side, we won our first two matches.

We decided to rest players for our final group game and proceeded to let in a stupid goal to give Saudi Arabia a 1-0 win.

The result meant we ended up facing, and eventually losing to, Germany in the Round of 16, instead of meeting Ireland had we won the match.

But regardless of who you end up meeting, I don't think it is a good idea to rest players when you are playing well.

Momentum is important in tournament football.

For example, if Belgium field a weakened side and get outplayed or easily beaten, it will shake the team's confidence - even of the players who didn't take to the pitch.

It's important to remember that these players aren't used to losing. Belgium haven't lost a match since September 2016, so it's a risk because you won't know how the players will react.

What I do know is that top-class players want to play in big matches, not sit it out on the bench while their understudies take their place. Especially when a lot of them will be up against their clubmates.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen may be directly up against Harry Kane and Dele Alli, and you can be certain that they definitely want to win that battle as a matter of pride, and also because they know they will never hear the end of it when they return to club duty.

The same goes with the players from the Manchester clubs and Chelsea.

Giving players a rest is fine, but save it for substitutions in the last 15 or 20 minutes or when the match has been effectively won.

The same applies to players on yellow cards - Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier and Kevin de Bruyne - I would play them as well. I believe players who are fit, focused and on form are least susceptible to unnecessary bookings.

There is a belief that you need players fresh at major tournaments to stand the best chance of winning. But studies have shown that players from recent World Cup-winning sides rank among the highest when it comes to the number of minutes played for club and country during the season.

Maybe the one exception to this rule in the Belgium team is Vincent Kompany.

His issues with injuries are well-known and hasn't played since suffering an injury in a friendly against Portugal early last month.

I've seen footage of him back in training, and he could make a difference if he starts in the middle of the back three against England.

Belgium's defence has been shaky without him and his experience, speed and aerial ability will be a big boost against an England side who are more dangerous from set-pieces than any team at the World Cup.

Of the eight goals they have scored in Russia, four have come from set-pieces, with a further penalty scored after a foul during a corner.

Michel Sablon, the Football Association of Singapore's technical director, was talking to Dilenjit Singh. He was part of Belgium's coaching staff at three World Cups, including 1986, when they finished fourth. The former Belgian FA technical director is credited for developing the blueprint that produced Belgium's current golden generation of footballers.

PREDICTIONS

Belgium and England to draw 1-1

"With both teams already qualified and with no clear advantage of topping the group, this game is likely to be more of a friendly. Neither team will want to lose and will be content with a draw."

- Tampines Rovers defender Daniel Bennett

Belgium and England to draw 1-1

" Both teams will not be giving their 100 per cent as they are already through to the Round of 16."

- Former Thai international Therdsak Chaiman