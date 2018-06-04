Belgium sweat over Kompany's injury

Defender Vincent Kompany will require a scan to determine if he can play in the World Cup in Russia after injuring his groin during Belgium's goalless draw with Portugal in a friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 32-year-old Kompany, a key part of Belgium's defence, abruptly left the pitch in the 55th minute after appearing to hurt himself when lunging for the ball.

"You could feel that when he came off, we were all very much worried," said coach Roberto Martinez, adding that it would probably take 48 hours to determine how serious the injury is.

"He said he felt discomfort in his groin when he walked off the pitch. He's not a young player, he knows his body. At that point, it was the right time to come off."

The injury was the key talking point after Belgium's 0-0 draw with Portugal as both sides showed attacking intent, but no killer blow less than two weeks before the World Cup begins.

Kompany also missed Euro 2016 due to a leg injury.

Both Belgium and the European champions had promising phases, with Portugal's Bernardo Silva in particular creating chances at the end of the first half.

Belgium's best chance fell to defender Jan Vertonghen, earning his 100th cap, as he forced goalkeeper Beto into an acrobatic save midway through the second period.

Belgium began with their strongest possible XI, apart from the injured Axel Witsel and Thomas Vermaelen, and a trial three-man defence.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos made six changes from the team that started last Monday's 2-2 draw with Tunisia and were again without Cristiano Ronaldo, still resting after the previous weekend's Champions League final. Striker Andre Silva started on the bench, giving 21-year-old Goncalo Guedes the chance to shine in attack.

The hosts made five second-half changes to try out some of their fringe players before Martinez cuts his 28-man squad to 23 today.

"I cannot be fully satisfied because of Vincent Kompany's injury but, apart from that, it was the test we needed," he said, adding that Vermaelen seemed to be nearing full fitness.