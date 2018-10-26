Belgium take Fifa top spot

Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in Fifa's world rankings released yesterday, while tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers (198th to 190th), thanks to their first two competitive wins this month.

Belgium and France had been tied at the top last month and while both sides won one game and drew another last month, the Belgians, with 1,733 points, moved ahead by a single point under the formula for calculating the rankings.

Belgium beat Switzerland in the Nations League and drew with Holland in a friendly.

World champions France defeated Germany in the Nations League and were held by Iceland in a friendly.

Brazil, one of only two non-European sides in the top 10 along with Uruguay (sixth), remain third, followed by Croatia and England.