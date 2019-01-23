Bellerin out for 6-9 months

Arsena's Hector Bellerin has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in Saturday's 2-0 English Premier League win over Chelsea, his club said yesterday.

Bellerin, 23, will have surgery to repair the injury to his left knee in the coming days and his rehabilitation is expected to take between six and nine months.

The right-back was making his first start after returning from a calf injury. He went down clutching his knee while challenging for the ball in the second half.