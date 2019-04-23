Ben Davies: Tottenham must win all remaining EPL matches

Ben Davies has challenged to Tottenham Hotspur to win their last four English Premier League games, as they aim to get their top-four push back on track against Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered a setback in their bid to finish in the Champions League places for a fifth straight season when they were beaten 1-0 at Manchester City last Saturday.

It was a frustrating end to a memorable week that saw Spurs reach the Champions League semi-finals with a dramatic away-goals success at City.

Aided by Arsenal's surprise 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday, Tottenham remain third, but they will drop to fourth if Chelsea defeat Burnley this morning (Singapore time).

With the race to qualify for next season's Champions League heating up, Tottenham defender Davies knows his team have no margin for error in their remaining fixtures.

The 25-year-old believes only four successive victories will be enough to secure Tottenham's place in Europe's elite club competition.

"It's never easy to reflect but look, it's about kicking on and trying to win every game between now and the end of the season," Davies said.

"That's the target and it starts against Brighton on Tuesday."

Demanding Tottenham display a more predatory instinct in front of goal after missing a host of chances in the City defeat, Davies said: "It's always hard to see any positives straight after a defeat.