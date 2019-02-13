Benitez: In England they don’t understand the rules

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez believes Wolverhampton Wanderers' stoppage-time equaliser by Willy Boly in their 1-1 draw at Molineux yesterday morning (Singapore time) should have been disallowed.

Newcastle were leading 1-0 from an Isaac Hayden goal when Boly headed home a cross five minutes into stoppage time. Benitez felt the defender fouled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and made his case with referee Graham Scott after the match.