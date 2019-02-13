Football

Benitez: In England they don’t understand the rules

Feb 13, 2019 06:00 am

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez believes Wolverhampton Wanderers' stoppage-time equaliser by Willy Boly in their 1-1 draw at Molineux yesterday morning (Singapore time) should have been disallowed.

Newcastle were leading 1-0 from an Isaac Hayden goal when Boly headed home a cross five minutes into stoppage time. Benitez felt the defender fouled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and made his case with referee Graham Scott after the match.

"In England they don't understand the rules. I can say many things but it will not change anything," said Benitez. - REUTERS

