Benitez praises Gray, Townsend after comeback win
Everton manager Rafael Benitez hailed new signings Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray after a 3-1 win over Burnley yesterday morning (Singapore time) sent them fourth, level on points with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.
The hosts were struggling and trailing 1-0 to Ben Mee's header before three goals in six minutes from Michael Keane, Townsend and Gray turned things around.
Said Benitez: "Both Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have quality and are good pros. They are keen to learn." - AFP
