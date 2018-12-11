Benitez wants VAR earlier

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez called for the video assistant referee (VAR) to be put in place now after his team lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He was incensed by two decisions by referee Mike Dean. First, Dean sent off Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin for preventing a clear goalscoring opportunity, but Benitez insisted that it would not have warranted a red card as Jamaal Lascelles was in a covering position.

Then, Dean ignored an apparent elbow in the face of Ayoze Perez that could have been a penalty and a red card.