Benitez wants VAR earlier
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez called for the video assistant referee (VAR) to be put in place now after his team lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).
He was incensed by two decisions by referee Mike Dean. First, Dean sent off Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin for preventing a clear goalscoring opportunity, but Benitez insisted that it would not have warranted a red card as Jamaal Lascelles was in a covering position.
Then, Dean ignored an apparent elbow in the face of Ayoze Perez that could have been a penalty and a red card.
The VAR will be used in next season's EPL. - REUTERS
Bale snaps dry spell in Real win
Gareth Bale ended a run of 802 minutes without a goal in La Liga as Real Madrid won 1-0 at bottom side Huesca on Sunday to climb back to within five points of leaders Barcelona.
Bale struck his first goal in the league since the start of September to earn Real a fourth win in five matches and move them up to fourth.
He ended his longest dry spell in the league since joining Real as he expertly cushioned in a volley from an arcing cross by Alvaro Odriozola on eight minutes.
"Bale and the rest of the team were all fantastic. He scored a great goal and it was enough to get the win," said Real coach Santiago Solari.
"It wasn't a game to remember but, if you want to win La Liga, you have to win these matches. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now