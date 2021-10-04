Benitez winning over the Everton sceptics

Manager Rafael Benitez has lost just one of his first nine games at Everton.

Rafael Benitez's appointment as Everton boss was not a popular one with supporters given his past as a Champions League-winning Liverpool manager, but the Spaniard's tactical nous has the Toffees dreaming of European football.

Everton have lost just one of Benitez's first seven English Premier League games in charge despite a limited budget due to financial fair-play restrictions and injuries to star strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

A 1-1 draw away to Manchester United on Saturday kept Benitez's men level on points with the Red Devils and in fourth place.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could afford the luxury of bringing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba on as substitutes, while Benitez had to name three teenagers to fill out his bench.

But a point was the least the visitors deserved from a performance that married the defensive stability Benitez's sides are famous for with a potent counter-attacking threat.

Everton's goal showed the impact the 61-year-old has had in just a few months in charge.

After an outlay of £240 million (S$441.9m) in transfer fees over the past three years, Benitez's spending was limited to £1.7m to bring in Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend during the transfer window.

At the same time, he had to shave down the wage bill with James Rodriguez frozen out before his move to Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

But Gray and Townsend - who have racked up a combined eight goals and four assists - have shone for Everton.

EQUALISER

Gray showed his blend of determination and pace to twice dispossess Fred and set in motion the counter-attack for Townsend's 65th-minute equaliser.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring on 43 minutes.

"The manager demands the very best. He got the best out of me when I was at Newcastle and he seems to be getting the best out of me again," said Townsend, who arrived on a free transfer from Crystal Palace.

"If I keep working hard, keep listening to the manager, hopefully I can continue getting on the scoresheet."

Everton could have taken all three points but a late winner was ruled out for offside when Tom Davies opted to play in Yerry Mina when he was through on goal.