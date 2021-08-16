Benzema on the double as Real win

Karim Benzema scored twice to fire Real Madrid to a 4-1 win at Alaves in their opening game of the La Liga campaign yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After a goalless first half, Benzema scored in the 48th and 62nd minutes, sandwiching defender Nacho Fernandez's 56th-minute goal.

Alaves pulled one back through Joselu's penalty, but Vinicius Jr. made it 4-1 in injury time to give Real coach Carlo Ancelotti a winning start in his second stint at the club.