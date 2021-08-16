Football

Benzema on the double as Real win

Aug 16, 2021 06:00 am

Karim Benzema scored twice to fire Real Madrid to a 4-1 win at Alaves in their opening game of the La Liga campaign yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After a goalless first half, Benzema scored in the 48th and 62nd minutes, sandwiching defender Nacho Fernandez's 56th-minute goal.

Alaves pulled one back through Joselu's penalty, but Vinicius Jr. made it 4-1 in injury time to give Real coach Carlo Ancelotti a winning start in his second stint at the club.

"To call Benzema just a striker does not do him justice. He is a very complete player, far more complete than five years ago," said the Italian. - REUTERS

Record for Salah, return for van Dijk as Reds cruise
Football

Record for Salah, return for van Dijk

Related Stories

Manchester United a threat in EPL and Europe: Nevin

Tuchel: Chelsea are fourth favourites for title

Messi introduced to PSG fans, Mbappe booed ahead of Strasbourg game

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football