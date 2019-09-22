Bernardo Silva scores hat-trick as Man City thrash Watford 8-0

EPL MANCHESTER CITY WATFORD 8 0 (David Silva 1, Sergio Aguero 7-pen, Riyad Mahrez 12, Bernardo Silva 15, 48, 60, Nicolas Otamendi 18, Kevin de Bruyne 85)

Manchester City thrashed a shell-shocked Watford 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Sept 21) to secure the joint second-biggest English Premier League victory in history.

Looking to respond to their first league defeat since January at Norwich City last weekend, City flew out of the traps, becoming the first side to score five goals inside the first 18 minutes of an EPL game.



David Silva got them up and running before Sergio Aguero’s 100th EPL goal, a Riyad Mahrez free-kick, Bernardo Silva’s header and a Nicolas Otamendi tap-in extended City’s lead.



Watford brought on another defender to halt the onslaught just after the half hour and they saw out the rest of the half at the Etihad without conceding again.



But Silva completed his hat-trick in the second half – his career first in top-flight football – and Kevin de Bruyne added an eighth as City came up just one short of Manchester United’s record 9-0 victory over Ipswich Town in 1995. – REUTERS