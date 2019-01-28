Best start doesn't mean much: Favre

Achraf Hakimi (left) celebrating his goal, Dortmund's opener against Hannover on Saturday, with Marco Reus.

Borussia Dortmund have got off to their best Bundesliga start in history, following a 5-1 victory over Hannover 96 on Saturday, but their coach Lucien Favre insists that it counts for nothing.

Three goals in a seven-minute spell at the Signal Iduna Park helped the league leaders achieve their ninth win in their last 10 matches, bringing their tally to a club- record 48 points in 19 games.

But Favre is not getting carried away. He told the club website: "That doesn't mean much to me. That's only a statistic.

"We'll enjoy the win today and then we coaches will be focused on the next game starting from tomorrow... We're taking it game by game."

In a tight first half, Dortmund captain Marco Reus hit the post and Raphael Guerreiro also went close before Achraf Hakimi thundered in to give the hosts the lead in the 24th minute.

But Hannover made it tough for the hosts and even had more shots in the first half (10-8), before Dortmund turned on the afterburners in the second half.

Hakimi set up Reus' 12th league goal of the season in the 60th minute and Dortmund made it 4-0 through Mario Goetze two minutes later and Guerreiro in the 67th.

CONSOLATION

Midfielder Marvin Bakalorz snatched a consolation goal for the visitors in the 86th minute after a superb solo run and a deflected effort before Axel Witsel completed Dortmund's win in the 90th.

Favre added: " Hannover performed well and showed great courage by pressing us very high up the pitch.

"It took us time to find the gaps. At the break, we said that we needed to get the second (goal) as quickly as possible. It was easier for us after that."

Despite the win, Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki felt they had eased off nearing the end, allowing Hannover to pull a goal back.

"I had the feeling that we were arrogant towards the end," he told sport.de.

"Then we conceded a goal which was a pity. It wasn't such a good performance today."

Such an attitude would serve the Ruhr valley club well, as they look to increase the gap on defending champions Bayern Munich.

Dortmund hold a nine-point lead ahead of Bayern's match against VfB Stuttgart last night.

Hannover are stuck in 17th place, with coach Andre Breitenreiter on the brink of departure, reported Reuters.