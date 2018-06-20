Beware of England: Ex-Belgium striker Degryse

Former Belgium striker Marc Degryse has sounded a warning to Roberto Martinez's men after watching Group G opponents England eke out a 2-1 win over Tunisia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"Watch out. This England side has something. Young and inexperienced, vulnerable, but no less dangerous - and their captain is leading the way," said Degryse, referring to Harry Kane, who scored a double.

Belgium lead Group G on goal difference after a 3-0 win over World Cup debutants Panama in a performance that left much to be desired.

Despite having players from the golden generation such as Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne in their ranks, the Belgians were unconvincing before scoring through Dries Mertens and two-goal hero Romelu Lukaku in the second half.

"Maybe we should stop the talk about a 'golden generation'. There wasn't much gold on show against Panama," wrote Het Laatste Nieuws' Hugo Camps - one of many commentators who is less than convinced by Belgium's stars.

Degryse, who played in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups, believes they will improve when they meet Tunisia on Saturday.