Bierhoff: Holland the favourites, not us

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff says his nation are not in a "doomsday scenario" despite the recent poor performances.

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff insisted yesterday that Die Mannschaft are not the favourites for their European Championship qualifier against Holland.

The Germans, who have been on a downward trajectory since their stunning group-stage exit at the World Cup last year, are aiming to rejuvenate their squad.

Seeking to introduce a faster style of play, Germany coach Joachim Loew dropped the Bayern Munich trio of Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng last week.

Taking their places are new faces such as RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann, Hertha Berlin midfielder Niklas Stark and Werder Bremen midfielder Maximilian Eggestein as Germany play their first international matches of the year.

Loew's men take on Serbia in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Thursday morning (Singapore time), before a Euro 2020 qualifier against Ronald Koeman's side in Amsterdam on Monday morning.

In a media conference yesterday, Bierhoff sought to relieve the pressure on his new-look side by placing the favourites' tag on Holland.

Said Bierhoff: "We are no longer favourites in an away game against Holland, but we are favourites against other teams in our qualifying group and we have a good base for players to develop as there are still players in this team who have won the World Cup."

Germany and Holland are the favourites to top Group C of the European Championship qualifiers, which includes Estonia, Northern Ireland and Belarus.

Of the lot that won the 2014 World Cup, only three Germans - goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defender Matthias Ginter and midfielder Toni Kroos - are left in the current 23-man squad.

The decision to drop the Bayern trio drew criticism from former Germany coach Juergen Klinsmann, but Bierhoff insists that they still have a "good base" in the squad.

"Juergen has a view from the outside in. I do not want to set a doomsday scenario, we are in a better situation compared to 2004," Bierhoff said, referring to the investment in a new generation following their group-stage exit of the European Championship 15 years ago.

"There are fewer and fewer potential players in the Under-16, Under-17 area, but at the moment we still have a lot of good players we can develop.

"Other nations are better off, but we can look back on a good base, not as good as 2010, but we still have good players."

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Brandt, one of those who are expected to play a bigger role now, is hoping to set things right after two winless outings against the Oranje in the Nations League last year.

Loew's men conceded a late equaliser to the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in last November's 2-2 draw, after the Oranje hammered the Germans 3-0 in Amsterdam in October.

RELEGATION

The defeat contributed to the Germans' relegation to the second tier of the Nations League.

Said Brandt: "Of course we have a lot going on, the team are a bit younger now, and a lot of young players, including myself, want to be more responsible, and we need to do that over time.

"I have to find my own way, I do not worry, one says more on the pitch.

"Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos are still there, they bring a little more experience."