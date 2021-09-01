Bierhoff hopes Germany can click under Flick

Germany coach Hansi Flick has been tasked with winning back disgruntled fans of Die Mannschaft as he takes charge of his first game after taking over from Joachim Loew.

Flick inherits a team which has plummmeted down the world rankings to 16th since crashing out early at the 2018 World Cup and struggled with inconsistent results over the last three years.

After losing to England in the last 16 of Euro 2020, Loew stepped down after 15 years in charge and Flick, his assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup, is now in charge.

Flick’s first three games are World Cup qualifiers away to minnows Liechtenstein on Friday morning (Sept 3, Singapore time), then hosting Group J leaders Armenia in Stuttgart on Monday morning, before playing Iceland away three days later.



He has been given clear instructions to win back supporters disgruntled by Loew’s failure to turn results around since the World Cup debacle, highlighted by a 6-0 trashing in Spain last November.

“We want to win hearts again, come across as likeable and play successful, dynamic, attractive football,” said Germany's team director, Oliver Bierhoff.

“During the European Championship, criticism came up again that we seemed a bit passionless. We want to change that.”

Bierhoff said Flick is the right man for the job, because he “understands how to implement his goals, without scaring people away, but brings them along in a unifying way with a clear line”.

But he will have to cope without injured Bayern Munich duo – captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and forward Thomas Mueller – for his first match.

Arsenal custodian Bernd Leno will deputise for the 35-year-old Neuer, who sat out training all week with an ankle knock, but could return for the Armenia game. In Neuer's absence, Flick will also have to decide on a stand-in skipper.

Mueller, 31, is suffering an adductor injury and misses all three Group J games against Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland next Wednesday.

“Thomas has gone home, the injury made it not possible for him to play in the games,” added Flick. “The risk was too great, so it made sense to send him home. We have enough players to replace him.”

Flick has said he can “well imagine” using Chelsea forward Kai Havertz as a central striker, while Ilkay Guendogan, 30, used in defensive midfield at Euro 2020, can expect a more attacking role, like he has at Manchester City.

In training this week in Stuttgart, Flick has started implementing changes during two daily sessions.

A shock home defeat by North Macedonia last March means Germany are third in their qualifying group, two points behind leaders Armenia.

“We’re a little under pressure,” admitted Guendogan. “We want to win all three games, that has to be our yardstick. We look forward to going into the games with a new approach.”

Flick’s philosophy involves pressing high up the field and quick counter-attacks, like he prefered in two seasons at Bayern, whom he steered to a treble of titles in 2019/20.

“Hansi has started teaching us his playing philosophy. It will take a while, but the philosophy suits us,” said Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus, who is back in the squad after being omitted for Euro 2020.

Flick is also expected to change Germany’s defence, reverting to a back-four after they struggled to get to grips with three central defenders. – AFP