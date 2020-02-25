Big tests like Bayern Munich suit Chelsea: Fikayo Tomori

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is relishing the challenge of facing five-time European champions Bayern Munich in a Champions League last-16, first-leg clash at Stamford Bridge tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Blues have just two wins from their last six matches, but the 22-year-old Tomori told Goal.com: "It is obviously a big challenge (to face Bayern). We know how many quality players they have and what they can do. But these are the kinds of games that suit us as a team.

"We like the big stage and we like to win big games and play in the big games."

Meanwhile, Blues legend Gianfranco Zola has urged Kepa Arrizabalaga to be stronger mentally after losing his No. 1 spot last month.

He told Goal.com: "There are two areas in which he should improve...

"He must be more forceful and offer greater security... (and) has to be stronger mentally."