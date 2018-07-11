Bilic: Croatia will up their game against big teams

Former Croatia coach Slaven Bilic believes a constant theme in their national sides is their ability to raise their game against big sides, hence their low-key performances against Denmark and Russia in the knockout stages, beating both on penalties, should be disregarded.

"You know, we have always shown we can do well against the big nations," said Bilic.

"When I played, we beat Germany 3-0 at the 1998 World Cup (in the quarter-finals). At the last Euros, we defeated Spain.

"We won 3-0 against Argentina a couple of weeks ago.

"It's the tighter, uglier games that have been our downfall.

"So we feared the worst in a penalty shoot-out against Denmark. But this team showed something different. They found a way to win, and then against the hosts as well."

The charismatic 49-year-old - who is in Russia as a TV pundit for English broadcaster ITV - told the Daily Mail that Luka Modric and fellow superstar Ivan Rakitic will pose problems for England they have not encountered thus far in their World Cup semi-final tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"Luka and Rakitic are the best midfield pair in the World Cup," said Bilic.

"But don't underestimate the rest of the team either. For me, Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida have been fantastic centre backs, among the best in the World Cup.

"England will be different opponents to Denmark, Russia or even Argentina.

"They really have a lot of pace, like Belgium, and get plenty of numbers forward.

"Croatia will have to plan for that. But Croatia can also cause England problems they haven't had before."

Bilic, who is a mentor to several of the present squad, including Modric having nurtured their talent as Croatia's Under-21 coach before becoming boss of the national side, added he is confident this team can go one better than he and his teammates in 1998 and reach the final.

The hosts and eventual champions France came from 1-0 down to beat Croatia 2-1.

Bilic was at the helm when Croatia were seconds away from the Euro 2008 semi-finals, only for Turkey to level and progress on penalties.

The Croats were to suffer a similar late reverse when eventual champions Portugal defeated them in extra-time of their Euro 2016 last-16 clash.