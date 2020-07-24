Bilic's Baggies back in Premier League

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic wore every possible emotion on his face on a nerve-shredding outing of tension at the Hawthorns, as his side secured promotion to the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Bilic knew anything other than victory over Queens Park Rangers could allow Brentford to sneak into the runners-up spot behind Leeds United. As it turned out, a 2-2 draw was enough as Brentford were beaten 2-1 at home by Barnsley.

Said Bilic: "What a season, what a league. I was very vocal when I said I would always like to manage in the Championship because it's especially difficult.

"I never imagined it would be this difficult, this demanding."

While there was joy for the Baggies, it was despair for Brentford who had closed a 10-point gap on Bilic's team but suffered consecutive losses at the death.

They will meet Swansea City, who crept into the play-offs on goal difference with a 4-1 win at Reading, combined with a 4-1 home loss for Nottingham Forest against Stoke City.