Bima appointed Indonesia coach

Indonesia have appointed Bima Sakti as their national football coach, replacing outgoing Spaniard Luis Milla.

Bima, 42, will take charge of the Garuda's Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign, which kicks off against Singapore at the National Stadium on Nov 9.

Bima was Milla's assistant for the Under-23 team.

Milla, 52, published an Instagram post on Sunday confirming his departure. He said: "Despite the poor management, constant breaking of the contract and low professionalism of the leaders... I leave with the feeling of having done a good job."