Blatter meets with Swiss prosecutor over Platini payment saga

Former world football chief Sepp Blatter yesterday met with a Swiss prosecutor investigating suspected fraud surrounding a Fifa payment to Michel Platini, as the long-running probe inches towards a conclusion.

Ex-Fifa president Blatter, 85, is being investigated over a two million Swiss franc (S$3m) payment in 2011 to Platini, who was then in charge of European football's governing body Uefa.

The Swiss was forced to stand down in 2015 and was originally banned by Fifa for eight years, later reduced to six, over ethics breaches when he authorised what prosecutors termed a "disloyal payment" to Platini - in other words, one made in his own interests rather than Fifa's. Platini, 66, similarly, was banned by Fifa in 2015.

After the interview at the federal prosecutor's office in Zurich, the city where Fifa has its headquarters, Blatter said he would return today to resume the final hearing in the investigation.

"It is a normal audience. It's the first part. The second part will be tomorrow," he told journalists waiting outside.

"It was in a good spirit."