Blatter summoned for probe

Sepp Blatter has been summoned to explain how Germany was awarded the 2006 World Cup as prosecutors in Switzerland investigate suspected corruption in the bidding process, the disgraced former Fifa supremo told AFP yesterday.

Swiss authorities are targeting Franz Beckenbauer, former captain and coach of the German World Cup-winning sides, who was president of the German 2006 bid, with a suspect 6.7 million euros (S$10.3m) payment at the heart of the investigation.

"Via my lawyer I got a call up on February 8 to a meeting with the Berne public prosecutor as a person of interest in the attributing of the 2006 World Cup to Germany," Blatter told AFP.

Currently serving a six-year ban from football-related activity, Blatter will meet the Berne prosecutor, who has been working on the case for two years, on March 28.

NOT FIRST TIME

"It's not the first time I've been called up in relation to this matter," said Blatter, who will have turned 83 by the time of the meeting.